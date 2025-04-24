Opening arguments heard by jury in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial

Opening statements have been heard by Manhattan jury in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.

Last year, a New York court overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for rape, ordering a new trial in the case.

Following the 2024 ruling by the New York Court of Appeals, Weinstein was returned to the Rikers Island prison in New York, to await his retrial.

It is anticipated that the trial, before Supreme Court justice Curtis Farber is expected to last six weeks.

To convict Weinstein, all 12 jurors must cast unanimous votes.

“Why did the defendant hold this level of power and control in the eyes of these three women? … It’s because Harvey Weinstein defined the field,” prosecutor Shannon Lucey told jurors in an opening statement.

“He knew how tempting promises of success were. He produced, he choreographed, he therefore directed their ultimate silence for years.”

Lucey also told jurors that power imbalances often “cause victims to behave in ways that laypersons possibly might not expect.”

Weinstein’s attorney Arthur Aidala, denied the claims by prosector Shannon Lucey, that the producer exploited his status to sexually abuse women, and then made sure of their silence by threatening their careers.

His lawyer claims Weinstein had “mutually beneficial” relationships with his accusers, which led to auditions and other possibilities in the entertainment industry.

“The casting couch is not a crime scene,” Aidala told the majority-female jury.

He likened the accusations made by the prosecutors to a movie trailer that “falls flat on its face.”

Compared to the five women and seven men who found the former Hollywood mogul guilty at his initial trial five years ago, this panel has more women.

Since prosecutors and defence attorneys still need time to select the final six alternate jurors—those who serve in case a member of the main panel is unable to complete the trial—opening comments were not made until Wednesday.

The 12 members of the main jury, who were selected from Manhattan’s jury pool, include a former city social worker, a physics researcher, a photographer, a dietitian, and a software engineer from an investment bank.

Weinstein is also contesting a Los Angeles rape conviction from 2022.

Although his attorneys have stated that he should be resentenced because the since-vacated New York conviction had a role in the calculation of his punishment, his 16-year jail term remains in effect.

Two charges from Weinstein’s initial trial are being retried.

He is accused with executing a criminal sex act on a film and television production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actor in a hotel room in Manhattan in 2013.

Based on a claim made by a woman who was not present at the initial trial, he is also charged with one count of criminal sex act.

The woman has requested that her identity not be made public.

Last year, in a 4-3 decision, the state Court of Appeals said the judge overseeing the trial made an error by allowing prosecutors to introduce testimony from alleged victims of Weinstein, even though they were not part of the charges he faced.

The court also said the judge allowed the disgraced film producer to be cross-examined in a way that portrayed him in a “highly prejudicial” light.

The court ruled: “We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes. The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial.”

“It is an abuse of judicial discretion to permit untested allegations of nothing more than bad behavior that destroys a defendant’s character but sheds no light on their credibility as related to the criminal charges lodged against them.”

The former film producer was found guilty of rape and sexual assault back in February 2020.

A jury of 12 men and women found the then-67-year-old guilty on two of the five potential criminal charges he was accused of.

During his sentencing, Harvey was handed a 20 year prison stint for a first-degree criminal sex act on former production assistant, Miriam Haley.

The judge also imposed a three-year sentence for the third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann.

According to The Guardian, Miriam’s victim impact statement claimed Harvey “not only stripped me of my dignity as a human being and as a woman…it diminished my confidence and faith in myself.”

Weinstein was accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour by over one hundred women during the #MeToo movement, which started in 2017.

His accusers include some of Hollywood’s most high-profile actresses, including Rose McGowen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o and Ashley Judd.