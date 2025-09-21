Nina Dobrev sparks romance rumours with Hollywood actor following split from fiancé Shaun White

Nina Dobrev has sparked romance rumours with Hollywood actor Zac Efron following her split from fiancé Shaun White.

Last week, according to PEOPLE, the Vampire Diaries star, 36, and the champion snowboarder, 39, ended their engagement and went their separate ways.

Following their split, the actress has been photographed enjoying a holiday with friends in Italy.

Celebrity website Deux Moi has since shared more snaps of Hollywood Zac Efron and Nina laughing and appearing cosy on board a star-studded yacht off the coast of Italy.

The famous faces aboard the yacht off the coast of Italy included Chase Crawford, Miles Teller and Kaleigh Teller.

Fans in the comments backed the romance, with one writing: “Is Zac single coz they look kinda cute together,” as another wrote: “I saw her do a YouTube video with Zac yeeeeears ago, where they exercised and did like cryo together and stuff, & he was reeeeally vibin with her and they had a great chemistry. Even if this is just a friendly vibe now, good for her 💯 ❤️”

A third wrote: “I’m so here for this post-breakup revenge party.”

The rumours come shortly after it was announced Nina had reportedly split from her fiancé, Shaun White, after five years together.

A source close to the pair said: “it was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

The news comes just days after the couple were photographed holding hands while out running errands in LA on August 31st.

But on September 7th, the actress walked the red carpet of the Eternity premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival solo, and her engagement ring was noticeably absent from her ring finger.

Nina and Shaun started dating in 2019 after they were both booked as speakers at an event in Florida organised by Tony Robbins.

They moved in together at the beginning of the pandemic, and made their relationship Instagram official in May 2020.

Four years later, Shaun proposed to Nina with a 5-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring during a surprise dinner at The Golden Swan in New York City last October.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, and Nina kept the post pinned on her Instagram feed up until this month, when she mysteriously unpinned the announcement.

