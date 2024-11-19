Nicole Kidman reveals truth behind THAT iconic Tom Cruise divorce meme

The truth behind Nicole Kidman’s widely shared meme celebrating Tom Cruise’s divorce in 2001 has now been made public.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001.

When their divorce was finalised in 2001, a photographer took the famous picture of her allegedly leaving her lawyer’s office with her arms raised and her voice yelling with joy.

22 years ago, nicole kidman was pictured throwing her arms in the air as she left her attorney’s office after finalising her divorce from tom cruise pic.twitter.com/azVxHlGOOp — Pop & Hot Culture (@notgwendalupe) February 14, 2023

However, Nicole has now denied that it was a celebration and provided an unexpected justification for her actions at the time of the picture.

She addressed the photo to GQ magazine: “That’s not true… That was not me. That was from a film. That wasn’t real life. I know that image!”

The actress did not specify which film she was working on.

Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman made a rare comment about working with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The actress seldom speaks about her marriage to the actor but made a rare comment about her ex while discussing their work on Stanley Kubrick’s classic film Eyes Wide Shut.

The iconic movie was Stanley Kubrick’s final film, and the director died four months before its release.

The filming took two years, taking one of Hollywood’s most famous couples at the time, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, off the market for the lengthy stint.

To afford the extraordinarily lengthy shooting schedule, the couple had to make sacrifices in service of the budget.

Instead of getting their own trailers, as would have been customary for the stars of a major film, they were forced to share a single trailer on set. “We had a home 10 minutes away, but we lived in that trailer,” Nicole recalled. “Tom and I shared it because Stanley would say, ‘You’re not each getting a trailer. We can’t afford it.’” The actress said she believed Stanley treated his actors differently, saying he had a different relationship with Tom. “He had a different relationship with Tom. They worked more closely together on his character,” the actress said. Nicole also said she believed the director was mining her marriage with Tom to inform the relationship between characters Bill and Alice. “I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in. He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling,” Nicole said of the Clockwork Orange director.