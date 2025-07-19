Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reunite in Practical Magic 2 first look

It has been confirmed that filming for the Practical Magic sequel has officially begun, with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock sharing an exciting first look.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nicole is seen sporting her character Gillian “Gilly” Owen’s signature red hair and a maroon lace dress as she wrapped her arms around Sandra in a warm embrace while the pair filmed a scene in a cemetery.

Sandra, who wore her hair in a gorgeous half-up do and wore a brown-and-white patterned dress as her character Sally Owens, beamed as she patted her co-star on the back.

Nicole captioned the post: “The witches are back✨ Owens’ sisters first day on set!”

Last summer, Warner Bros. confirmed the follow– to the 1998 original film, Practical Magic, which was based on the 1995 books series of the same name by Alice Hoffman.

It’s official,” Warner Bros. announced on Instagram at the time. “Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon.”

Along with Sandra and Nicole reprising their roles and serving as producers on the project, Akiva Goldsman (who wrote the first screenplay) with Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks have returned to help with the new storyline.

Additionally, original producer has Denise Di Novi also signed back on to the project.

As for the plot, the cast and crew have been keeping that under wraps. However, Griffin Dunne, who directed the 1998 movie, previously shared his take on how the story could be developed.

Speaking with Vanity Fair back in 2023, he said: “I would like to bring the perspective of a filmmaker 25 years later in the world that we live in now, to see how we could retell the story in a more contemporary way.”

“I’d be really curious to know how to be in that world again.”