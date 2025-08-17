New report claims Taylor Swift and Blake Lively ‘aren’t speaking’ as fans speculate that new songs are about the actress

A new report has claimed Taylor Swift and Blake Lively “aren’t speaking” as fans began to speculate new songs are about the actress.

The Daily Mail first reported that the singer had “taken a step back” after her name was cited in a lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni.

A source has since told PEOPLE that the pair “aren’t speaking.”

After Taylor announced the track list of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, fans speculated that the tracks Ruin the Friendship and Cancelled could be about the Hollywood actress.

In June, a new report claimed Blake Lively was reportedly “begging” Taylor Swift to mend their friendship amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

According to a source, who spoke to Daily Mail, the 35-year-old singer has “totally cut ties with her” even though “Blake hasn’t with Taylor.”

“She’s been reaching out to her with texts, voicemails and even emails, begging to mend what they once had,” the source claimed.

“Blake isn’t giving up on trying to get her friendship with Taylor back on track.”

The music sensation “hasn’t responded to any of Blake’s pleas” and “ignored all her grovelling excuses,” they continued.

The insider continued: “There must be some misunderstanding on Taylor’s part and that she’d never do anything to harm their 10 years of closeness and personal secrets.”

In May, Justin Baldoni dropped the document subpoena that he issued to Taylor Swift in his ongoing legal battle with his Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

A spokesperson for the actress confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that they are “pleased” Justin’s lawyers have “withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.”

They continued: “We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

“The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the centre of this case since day one,” Blake’s representative claimed.

“Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day. Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded.”

“At some point they will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing.”

After the subpoena was issued, a spokesperson for the Cruel Summer singer stressed that she had no close connection to the filming of It Ends With Us.

They said: “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film.”

“She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet. Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

On May 14, Justin’s attorneys also brought forth a claim in a letter to the judge, alleging they had learned through an anonymous “source” that Blake had threatened to release private texts between her and Taylor if the singer did not publicly support her.

The Gossip Girl star’s attorney, Mike Gottlieb, slammed the allegation as “categorically false.”

Four months after the release of It Ends With Us, Blake filed a legal complaint accusing her co-star Justin of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Justin denied all claims against him and went on to file a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for their reporting of Blake’s claims against him.

He then went on to file a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation and extortion, before dropping the suit in June.