New details unveiled around Val Kilmer’s cause of death

There has been an update on the details surrounding Val Kilmer’s cause of death, following his passing last week at the age of 65.

In a statement to The New York Times, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, shared that he died after getting pneumonia in Los Angeles.

The Top Gun star had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but later recovered.

Underlying causes surrounding the actor’s untimely end have now been revealed in a Los Angeles County Department of Health death certificate obtained by TMZ.

These causes were “acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue.”

Squamous cell carcinoma – also known as laryngeal cancer – is a type of cancer that develops in the cells lining the throat, including the larynx and pharynx.

Following Val’s battle with throat cancer a few years ago, he had to undergo emergency tracheotomies which permanently affected his speech.

The actor revealed he had been free of cancer for four years in 2020, however, his death certificate confirms the disease had come about again.

Other contributing factors to his cause of death included malnutrition and a “tracheocutaneous fistula” – which is an abnormal communication between the trachea and the skin.

The Batman Forever actor’s body has now been cremated.

Following his death, his Top Gun co-star, Tom Cruise, honoured his late “dear friend” while speaking at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

Val played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 classic.

The pair then reunited for the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which was Val’s last on-screen appearance.

According to Variety, Tom said: “I’d like to honour a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer.”

“I can’t tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick.”

“I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us,” he continued.

“Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him. I wish you well on the next journey.”