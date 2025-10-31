NASA hits back at Kim Kardashian’s moon landing conspiracy

NASA has hit back at Kim Kardashian’s claim that the 1969 Moon landing “didn’t happen”.

The reality star made the claim on the latest episode of The Kardashians during a conversation with her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson.

Kim showed Sarah an interview with astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who took the first steps on the moon alongside Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission.

“I’m sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one,” Kim said, before reading a quote allegedly from Aldrin responding to a question about the scariest moment of the mission.

“There was no scary moment because it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t because it didn’t happen,” she read.

Speaking to a producer, Kim insisted: “I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now, in interviews. Maybe we should find Buzz Aldrin.”

NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy has since taken to social media to shut down her claims.

Sharing a clip from the show, he wrote: “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!

“And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀.”

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀 🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

In response, Kim wrote back asking about the interstellar object named 3I/Atlas, which astronomers said could be the oldest comet ever seen.

“Wait…. what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????” she replied.

Mr Duffy then invited Kim to the Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the Artemis mission to the moon.