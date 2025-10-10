Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi share first photo with their adopted baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have shared their first photo with their adopted baby girl.

The 21-year-old actress posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram on Thursday, which included a sweet snap of the pair doting over their daughter.

The trio appeared to be on the It’s A Small World ride at Disneyland in the photo.

Millie captioned the post: “My t swift october 🍁.”

Back in August, the couple shocked fans when they announced that they had adopted a baby.

In a statement on Instagram, the 21-year-old wrote: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.”

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

She signed off the post by writing: “And then there were 3, love Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

The new parents first sparked romance rumours in June 2021, before they secretly tied the knot in May 2024.