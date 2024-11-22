Miley Cyrus finally reveals which Britney song was REALLY on in Party in the U.S.A 15 years later

Miley Cyrus has finally revealed which Britney song was REALLY on 15 years after the iconic song Party in the U.S.A. was released.

The famous Party in the U.S.A. lyrics are: “Too much pressure, and I’m nervous/ That’s when the DJ dropped my favourite tune/ And a Britney song was on.”

The song frequently reappears during significant American occasions, earning it the title of “The Unofficial National Anthem.”

15 years later, we finally know which Britney song was on. A new #BillionsClub episode is coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PXoeOF8AfN — Spotify (@Spotify) November 21, 2024

During an interview for Spotify’s Billions Club episode, Miley revealed to her sister Brandi what song she was referring to.

Brandi asks Miley: “The burning question everybody wants to know, what Britney song was on?”

“If I had to choose one, it would be [‘I’m a Slave 4 U’],” Miley said.

“When I watched that video for the first time, that’s when I knew I wanted to be a stripper,” she laughed.

Miley reiterated what she meant: “No, a star,” before joking again: “Why choose when you can be both?”

The interview comes after Miley announced her ninth studio album and revealed it is a visual album.

SIX timeless hits. SIX billion reasons to celebrate Miley joining the #BillionsClub! New episode of #BillionsClub is coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rut7AFPiPR — Spotify (@Spotify) November 22, 2024

The superstar spoke to Harper Bazaar’s December/January issue about the process behind her new project.

Miley’s last album, Endless Summer Vacation, won the star her first-ever Grammy with her single Flowers.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Miley teased her new sound: “The visual component of this is driving the sound.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

“It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties.”

While an official release has yet to be released, the title will be called Something Beautiful.

Miley revealed she has collaborated with long-time boyfriend Maxx Morando for the new album.

“I worked with my dad forever. That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus)

Miley said about the inspiration behind the music: “The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.”

“They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”

Miley described the record as “hypnotizing and glamorous.”

She continues: “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

The news comes after it was reported the popstar was “in talks” for an iconic 2025 comeback tour.

Even though the singer hasn’t embarked on a full-fledged tour in ten years, a source exclusively tells In Touch that she is thinking about doing a huge comeback tour.

The last time the superstar last embarked on a world tour in 2014, with her famous Bangerz World Tour.

A source told In Touch Weekly: “The conversation around Miley’s touring plans in 2025 has heated up during the last two months.”

“It’s been years since Miley has done a full-scale tour. Instead, she has surgically focused on songwriting and recording and she’s been rewarded with huge success on that front.”

“But facing the fans in giant arenas on multiple continents can make her a fortune – and at some point, it’s just irresponsible to turn your back on that kind of money,” the source continued.