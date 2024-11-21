Miley Cyrus defends Chappell Roan for speaking out about boundaries with fans

Miley Cyrus has defended Chappell Roan for previously speaking out about setting boundaries with fans.

In August, the Good Luck, Babe! singer posted a TikTok to share her thoughts on entitled fans, who feel they deserve photos or hugs when they meet her in person.

“If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public?” the 26-year-old said in the first of two TikTok videos.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Miley revealed she had reached out to Chappell, after she posted the statements.

Miley herself has learned the hard way for many years how to navigate face and acknowledges that it has only grown harder with the rise of social media.

She said: “I wish people would not give her a hard time. It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now.”

Miley confessed that: “she doesn’t even have [her] Instagram password.”

At the time, Chappell Roan felt that the video was not enough and released a lengthy statement to her Instagram page also.

The statement read: “For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time,”

”I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you shit. I chose this career path because because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

She continued, “When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press…I am at work. Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out.”

”I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out—just because they’re expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.”

“I am specifically talking about predatory behaviour (disguised as ‘superfan’ behaviour) that has become normalized because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past,” Chappell said.

“Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality, and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

“If you’re still asking, ‘Well, if you didn’t want this to happen, then why did you choose a career where you knew you wouldn’t be comfortable with the outcome of success?’—understand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed,” she added.

“Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please top assuming things about me.”

”There is always more to the story. I am scared and tired. And please—don’t call me Kayleigh. I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life,” she concluded her post.

“There is a part of myself that I save just for my project and all of you. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don’t want that taken away from me. Thank you for reading this. I appreciate your understanding and support.”