Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumours after stepping away from the limelight

Michelle Obama has addressed the rumours that she and her husband Barack Obama have divorced after she decided to take a step back from the limelight.

Speaking on the Work in Progress podcast alongside host Sophia Bush, the former first lady called out the gossip surrounding her marriage.

“The interesting thing is that when I say ‘no,’ for the most part, people are like, ‘I get it,’ and I’m OK,” she said in relation to how she has not attended certain political events recently.

She continued: “And that’s the thing that we as women struggle with – disappointing people.”

“So much so that people, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

Michelle laughed at the notion of ending her marriage to Barack and shared that the idea couldn’t possibly be “a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself.”

“But that’s what society does to us… We actually finally start going, ‘What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?’ And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

The Light We Carry author explained that at the age of 61, she feels it’s “time to make some big girl decisions” in her life and “own it fully.”

“If not now, when? What am I waiting for? Now is the time for me to start asking myself these hard questions of, ‘Who do I truly want to be every day?’ And that changes.”

“So, who do I want to have a lunch with? How long do I want to stay in a place? Do I want to travel? If a girlfriend calls and says, ‘Let’s go here,’ I can say ‘Yes!’ I can. And I’m trying to do that more and more.”

Michelle also opened up about how now that her daughters – Malia (26) and Sasha (23) – are grown up and she has less political responsibilities, she has a lot more freedom to spend time on herself.

“I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year. It was a real big example of me, myself, looking at something that I was supposed to do, you know, without naming names, and I chose to do what was best for me.”

“Not what I had to do, not what other people wanted me to do, and between you and me, that was an important test for me just as a woman, as an independent person. Because, like all women, I operate from guilt.”

Michelle and the former US President most recently found themselves hit with divorce speculations earlier this month after Barack attended several events by himself.

In addition to this, the 63-year-old was photographed at both Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration without his wife.

However, a source shared with Page Six in January that Michelle’s absences were simply due to her being “checked out” of that life.

The pair went on to shut down these speculations after Barack posted a loved-up Valentine’s Day selfie of them both, and wrote in the caption: “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away.”