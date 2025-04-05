Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina announces birth of first child

Michael Schumacher’s daughter Gina has announced the birth of her first child.

On Saturday, April 5, Gina, who wed her long-time partner Iain Bethke in September, revealed the arrival of her daughter.

In a sweet post to Instagram, Gina wrote: “Welcome to the world, Millie 💕 Born on March 29th, our hearts are fuller than ever. We are beyond blessed to have you in our lives. #welcomeMillie”

Gina and Iain, who recently got married, have been dating for almost seven years.

In December 2017, the pair made their relationship official after attending an awards ceremony in Munich.

The pair announced they were expecting their first child three months after tying the knot.

Announcing the news they were expecting their first child, Gina wrote on Instagram: “Impatiently awaiting the arrival of our little girl 💖🦄”

With the help of one of her favourite ponies, the equestrian daughter of the F1 great went all out to announce her pregnancy.

In one photo, her pony is seen standing in a field with a pair of cowboy boots and pink balloons that read “baby”

Another sign read “My new rider. Coming April 2025.