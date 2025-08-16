Michael Flatley ordered to pay €3M to cover costs of Cork mansion renovation lawsuit

Amidst his potential presidency run buzz, it has been revealed that Michael Flatley has been ordered to pay €3 million to cover costs of his botched renovation lawsuit involving his Cork mansion.

The High Court ruled that he must provide security for costs in advance of his upcoming legal proceedings against many parties over restoration work on his Cork property after a fire back in 2016

High Court Judge Eileen Roberts granted applications taken by the UK building restoration firm Austin Newport Group who sought Michael to provide security for costs in the event they are successful in defending a €30 million legal action being taken by the dancer.

The Lord of the Dance’s legal costs have been estimated to be around €2.86 million.

It has been reported that Judge Roberts ruled that the dancer’s intention to return to live in Ireland and to contest the presidential election was not a basis for refusing an order for security.

Michael claimed that he and his family had to vacate his Castlehyde property outside Fermoy, Co Cork, in October 2023 after alleged toxic chemical residue was detected.

In the main legal action, he is suing Austin Newport for carrying out alleged defective work after the fire as well as various insurance underwriters.

Michael claims that the insurers had knowledge of some issues about the alleged contamination of Castlehyde which they failed to disclose to him.

Judge Roberts stated that the application for security for costs in the case had some strange features as the plaintiff was a person rather than a corporate entity.

The judge also noted there was conflict about whether the 67-year-old ordinarily lives outside Ireland as well as about the assets he held within the jurisdiction.

He claims that he and his family had to vacate Castlehyde, the country estate he bought in 1999, after the main house became uninhabitable in October 2023.

The court learned that there were many estimates on the value of Castlehyde, which reached up to €20 million.

Legal representatives for the dancer had argued the application for security for costs was “a final effort to derail” his legal action against the defendants as well as being an attempt to “embarrass: him.

They claimed it would also be a form of discrimination if Michael, as an Irish citizen with assets in the jurisdiction, had an order for security of costs made against him.