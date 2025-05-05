Met Gala 2025 guest list: Confirmed and rumoured attendees

The Met Gala 2025 will take place on Monday, May 5, at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates the art of Black tailoring and identity through fashion, with a dress code aptly titled Tailored for You.

So, who is rumoured to attend and who has confirmed they will be?

To begin with, Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, and Colman Domingo—the four co-hosts—will all be attending the Met on Monday, alongside honorary chair Lebron James.

André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker are among the host committee that Vogue is bringing back this year as well.

Additionally, Law Roach affirmed that he and Zendaya are “going to be” climbing the stairs.

Page Six has reported that Madonna, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross are all getting dolled up for the evening, as well as Lauryn Hill, Lorde, and Shaboozey.

As for the Hollywood actors, the outlet claimed Adam Scott, Angela Bassett, Demi Moore, Sarah Snook, and Walton Goggins are all set to attend.

Additionally, given that Kim Kardashian hasn’t missed a gala since 2012, it can be assumed she will make an appearance.

Miley Cyrus has also confirmed she will be attending the Met Gala, for the first time in six years.

🚨 VENCEMOS! Miley Cyrus confirma presença no Met Gala no dia 5 de maio. pic.twitter.com/3b3azxl5fN — Miley Now (@hqmileynow) April 27, 2025

Given that her partner is co-chairing the event, Rihanna has confirmed she will be making an appearance, telling Entertainment Tonight: “All we have planned is to be there.”

However, according to TMZ, Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will not attend the event.

The pair have not made an appearance since the co-chaired in 2022, but have said the absence is nothing to do with the ongoing It Ends With Us legal battle.