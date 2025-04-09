Meghann Fahy falls in love with Ireland after filming in Dublin

Meghann Fahy has shared how much she loves Ireland after filming her new psychological thriller Drop in and around Dublin.

Speaking with RTÉ, the actress said: “Boy, did we love Dublin! We went all over that city.”

The White Lotus star shared that they “got downtime at weekends during the shoot and we had some evenings” to explore.

Her Drop co-star, Brandon Skelnar, chimed in saying: “What was that other place we went to outside the city? Howth!”

“We had a great time. I love Ireland, I love the Irish people. Our film crew were genuinely the nicest, most efficient crew I’ve ever worked with,” continued Meghann.

She also described everyone as being “so sincere and nice.”

“Everybody wanted to have a chat and not in an annoying way… They were so helpful and lovely.”

The 34-year-old also praised her Irish student double, Aoife Bailey, who has previously worked on movies such as An Irish Wish with Lindsay Lohan and Abigail with Alisha Weir.

“Aoife is an angel,” says Fahy. “I am so in love with her, I learnt so much from Aoife,” said Meghann.

“I’ve never done stunts of any kind before and I was so unfamiliar so to see them showing us the sequences first as we were learning them… the way that they set up these action moments is so impressive.”

“It’s so nuanced and beautiful and they made it seem so easy but it wasn’t. They took such good care of me and I can’t say enough good things about that whole crew. They were just excellent.”

Directed by Christopher Landon, Drop follows Violet, a psychotherapist recovering from an abusive marriage who goes on her first date in five years which takes an unexpected turn.

Once in a fancy restaurant with her date, handsome photographer Henry, she starts receiving threatening airdrops on her phone and finds herself being blackmailed by a stranger.

The movie was shot in Ireland sees Dublin pose as Chicago, and Ardmore Studios in Wicklow was used for the interior shots.

Drop will be released in cinemas on 11 April, 2025.