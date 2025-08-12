Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sign new major deal with Netflix

It has been revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed a new major deal with Netflix, as it was previously understood that it would not be extended.

This deal is described as a “multi-year, first look deal”, which will give Netflix a first option on proposals from Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell production company.

The Duchess of Sussex has stated that she and Harry were inspired by the partnership with Netflix to “create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

The duration of this deal and its financial implications are unknown. However, their previous deal with Netflix, which launched in 2020, was reportedly worth $100 million.

This announcement comes ahead of the second series of the former actress’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, being released later this month.

Archewell has also announced a special Christmas season edition of With Love, Meghan, which invites viewers to “join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration.”

Last month, it was reported by The Sun that Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal would conclude without a renewal.

A source shared with the outlet: “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

In addition to this, a Hollywood insider has confirmed with PEOPLE, that Meghan and Prince Harry’s production deal will not be extended due to a shift in Netflix’s business strategy.

On Tuesday, an insider at Netflix reportedly said that The Duchess of Sussex “had everything going for her,” but the views for her show With Love, Meghan have been “dismal.”

Meghan’s lifestyle show failed to break into Netflix’s top 300 programmes for the first half of 2025, while Prince Harry’s own project, Polo, was only watched by 500,000 people in six months.

A second season of With Love, Meghan, was confirmed by Meghan herself after the release of season one as part of the couple’s $100million deal with Netflix – which expires this year.

However, a source at Netflix has claimed: “This deal is dead. She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal.”

“They’re just waiting for the credits to roll. They’re letting it expire without drama. There’s no appetite for anything new.”

Former executive editor of the American Ok! magazine, Rob Shuter, has claimed that Netflix will not offer them a new contract once their current one comes to an end.

“The interest just isn’t there anymore. They went from buzzy to background noise,” another Netflix source told Rob.