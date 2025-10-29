Matthew Perry’s sister admits she can ‘feel him around a lot’ amid second anniversary of his passing

Matthew Perry’s sister has spoken out about her grief on the second anniversary of his death.

Friends actor Matthew tragically passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Matthew was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, and it was later confirmed that he passed away from an accidental ketamine overdose.

To mark the second anniversary of his death, Matthew’s sister Caitlin Morrison has now opened up about her loss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

In an interview with Variety, Caitlin admitted that she still feels Matthew’s presence in her daily life.

“I feel him around a lot and I can hear the things that he would say in response to the things that are going on as if he’s actually here saying them. Maybe he is. I don’t know. Who knows? Maybe ghosts are real,” she shared, before joking: “We’ll make some pottery together.”

Caitlin was then asked how she copes with the date of her brother’s anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry House (@matthewperryhouse)

“It’s just always going to be a day with a little bit of darkness on it, but maybe that’s wrong — because on his birthday this year, I realised I was actually more OK that day than usual,” she confessed.

“Those days like October 28th don’t actually make it harder. They’re the days where it’s allowed to be really hard. They’re permission to cry publicly in an embarrassing way,” she explained further.

Noting that she has the same sense of humour as her late brother, Caitlin added: “The defensive mechanism funny answer is he ruined Halloween for me, so thanks! The serious answer is… it’s just a day with a little bit of a darkness on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry House (@matthewperryhouse)

After Matthew’s death, Caitlin decided to set up the Matthew Perry House in his native Ottawa. The nonprofit’s mission is to offer support to recovering addicts and “provide housing, on-site care, and a comprehensive range of support services for over 160 individuals at a time.”

Matthew’s publicist, Lisa Kasteller, also founded the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organisation based in Los Angeles that strives to honour “Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction”.

Speaking about her charity work in Matthew’s name, Caitlin concluded: “I’ve had this whole career in nonprofits and charities. It was a very natural thing for my mind to do after he died — to try to work what I knew how to do into bringing some kind of meaning and purpose to this horrible, horrible thing that shouldn’t have happened.”