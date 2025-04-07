Ad
Love Is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett welcome first child together

Matt Barnett, Amber Pike
Kendra Becker | Editor
Love Is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who shot to fame on the first season of the Netflix dating series, are now proud parents to a baby daughter.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Amber wrote: “Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed.”

Amber announced the birth of their baby on Instagram

“If you hadn’t guessed yet Baby B is a She and I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home and that she is actually ours.”

The 33-year-old continued, “It may be the hormones but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function, I hope this feeling never goes away.”

Matt also posted a photo of himself holding their baby girl’s feet, alongside the caption: “Promoted from daddy to dad #girldad.”

 

Despite having cold feet on their wedding day, both Amber and Matt decided to say ‘I do’ during the first season of Love Is Blind.

Over the course of 10 weeks on the series, the pair went from being complete strangers to being happily married.

The series was filmed in 2018, but didn’t air on Netflix until 2020.

