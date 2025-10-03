Lori Loughlin ‘splits’ from husband Mossimo Giannulli after almost 28 years of marriage

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have reportedly split, after almost 28 years of marriage.

The actress, 61, and fashion designer, 62, who were famously convicted in the college admissions scandal, have separated.

Lori’s representative Elizabeth Much told PEOPLE: “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

The couple hit headlines in 2019 when they were caught up in the high-profile college admissions scandal involving their daughters – Isabella ‘Bella’ Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26.

In May 2020, Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after they were accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters admission into the University of Southern California.

The sisters were falsely designated as recruits to the university’s crew team, despite neither of them ever participating in the sport.

Lori was subsequently sentenced to two months in prison, while her husband received a five-month sentence.

The actress has since returned to work, and appeared in a number of TV movies, including When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Fall Into Winter, and A Christmas Blessing.

The news of their split comes after Lori and Mossimo listed their Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million in February.

The couple initially purchased the home in August 2020 for $9.5 million.