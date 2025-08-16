Logan Paul ties the knot with Nina Agdal in lavish destination wedding

Logan Paul has tied the knot with Nina Agdal in a lavish wedding ceremony in Lake Como in Italy.

The WWE star shared some snaps from the big day on his Instagram story, and captioned one video, “I’ve seriously been crying.”

The newly-weds, who share 10-month-old Esmé together, said “I do” with the backdrop of a stunning Italian villa behind them.

Nina stunned in a strapless, corseted lace wedding gown with her hair up under a long veil, while Logan opted for a white suit jacket with a black bow tie over black dress pants.

Before they walked down the aisle, they were seen spotted on Wednesday at Villa d’Este in Cernobbio with their nearest and dearest.

The pair have posted some photos from the big day, penning in the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. Paul”, with Paul Anka’s Put Your Head On My Shoulder playing over it.

Logan got down on one knee in July 2023, also in Italy.

The influencer told his subscribers at the time, “Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me.”

“Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since.”

Over a year later, in September 2024, the pair announced the birth of their first child on Instagram, and wrote: “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat ✌.”

“I’m no longer my first priority,” Logan shared with PEOPLE at the time.

“It’s made me less selfish. Prior to Nina, I was No. 1 in my life. Now with Esmé, my daughter, I’ve dropped two rungs down the priority ladder. It’s Esmé, Nina, those are interchangeable – then me.”

“So for the first time in my life, I’m not my first concern. I would die for these women.”