Lindsay Lohan teases return of one of her most iconic characters

Lindsay Lohan has teased the return of one of her most iconic characters, ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel.

Speaking with E! News at the premiere of Freakier Friday, the actress was asked how being at big events like these differs now from when she first started out in the industry.

“I think maybe when I was younger, there was more pressure I would put on myself as a kid to look perfect and feel a certain way,” she replied.

“Now, I feel more at ease,” added the Parent Trap star.

Then, when asked if this sequel has made her want to revisit any other of her characters, she mysteriously replied: “I mean… I don’t wanna say.”

The outlet pushed further by asking if there was something in the works, to which Lindsay responded, “Possibly.”

“It’s just the feeling of making a feature film I would say. It’s such a different feeling you get from anything else.”

“Like, having people go to the movies and take the time out of their life to go watch you in a theatre… is such an incredible feeling and that’s the thing that I’m holding onto the most.”

The original hit film debuted in 2003 with Lindsay and Jamie Lee Curtis playing mother and daughter as they magically switch bodies and are forced to live each other’s opposite lives.

In the past, Lindsay shared that the sequel will be a lot of “fun” for fans of the beloved comedy.

She said: “There’s a lot of fun fashion in the movie, which is exciting. There are a lot of different, new, really exciting, fun aspects to this one.”

“I think people are really going to enjoy it. It’s a really fun movie, and we had a lot of fun making it.”

The 39-year-old gushed about her co-star and on-screen mother Jamie Lee, explaining that she felt “so lucky” to be back together and described her as “a great person and friend.”

“It makes such a difference on set, because then it doesn’t feel so much like going to work every day. I love Jamie.”

“She’s such a great person to have on set. She’s just a great human being in general.”

Speaking about their friendship, Lindsay gushed: “She’s always coming up with new words of wisdom. I can’t even think of one, because there are so many.”

“I think we are constantly going through advice with each other, [on] life and growing and how things change over the years and how we evolve. It’s just an ongoing conversation.”

The film celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, and Jamie Lee discussed potentially making a sequel to the hit film.

In an interview with the New York Times last year, the 66-year-old reflected on the hit film: “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday.”

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

At the time, Lindsay added that the two were “both open” to a sequel, saying: “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

Freaky Friday is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers.

Disney released a version starring Jodie Foster and the late Barbara Harris in 1976, and the original version in 1995 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.