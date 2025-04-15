Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy opens up about her ‘unpredictable’ grief journey

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has opened up about her “unpredictable” journey with grief since the passing of the singer.

The One Direction star tragically died in October of last year after falling from a hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The influencer took to her Instagram story for a Q&A and was asked by a fan: “How’s your grief journey going? I’m working through my own grief and ik how hard it can be x.”

The 26-year-old replied: “Grieving can be really unpredictable. Some days I feel okay, and other days it’s just hard. I’m taking it day by day and doing the best I can.”

“im sorry if you lost someone too❤️,” she added.

She was also asked “where are you right now?” and Kate confirmed that she is still in “Charlestown South Carolina🤠. I loveeee Charlestown so much it’s probably my favorite city.”

The city holds a special place in her heart as it’s where she and the late singer met when she was his server.

In a recent TikTok video, Kate shared that she used to work and live in Charlestown and it was her “first time back” at the restaurant where she first met Liam.

She revealed how she wanted this to be a “beautiful moment” rather than “sad.”

Kate then talked about how she and Liam loved “make a wish paper” while showing some to the camera.

“You write down your wishes and then light it up, and hope it comes true,” she explained, and stated that she was doing this in “honour of Liam.”

Kate and her friends then proceeded to light up little sheets of “wish paper” as they made wishes for Liam and threw them into the air.

Some of the paper failed to fly away, causing the Influencer to fall back on her chair and laugh.

“Liam is definitely making fun of us right now,” she said full of emotion.