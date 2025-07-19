Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy left emotional over fans’ sweet gesture: ‘So sad yet so happy’

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was left emotional as she discovered that fans have been editing her into photos with the late singer.

The One Direction star died in October of last year after falling from a hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This week marked nine months since Liam’s passing, and Kate went on to reshare a touching fan-made image to her Instagram story.

The edit showed the influencer dressed in a blue cardigan, with Liam edited-in beside her in a matching blue hoodie.

She wrote: “You guys 🥹 these edits make me so sad yet so happy 🥹.”

This comes only days after Kate broke down in tears in a TikTok video, as she realised how much time has passed since the singer’s death.

She revealed that she had recently cut her hair, got new tattoos and had her ears pierced, which were “big changes” for her.

She said: “I don’t know how heaven works, but is Liam going to look how he looked the last time I saw him?”

“Since the last day that I saw him? Is he still going to be that beautiful, youthful human that he was and that he is?”

Kate then went on to say that she had been looking at old photos of herself with Liam before he passed and admitted that she looked so different.

She continued: “And then I started thinking further ahead, that if I am blessed to live a long, happy, beautiful life – when my time comes will Liam recognise me?”

“Like I’m going to be old I’m going to have wrinkles, grey hair, bony hips. How will Liam find me? How will he recognise me? And I just got really emotional. I was with my friend and my friend said, ‘Kate of course he’s going to recognise you.'”

“‘Of course he’s going to recognise you, he’s going to recognise you no matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter how old you are he’s going to recognise you and you know what he’s going to say to you? He’s going to come up to you and look at you and he’s going to say to you he’s so glad you look the way you look.”

“He’s going to say you’re lucky you were able to age and have these wrinkles and have the white hair and have the evidence of living these years without him by your side. He is going to be happy that you lived, and lived fully, and lived a life. And he’s going to want to sit there and hear all about it.”

“And it just really reminded me to stay strong and to carry on and to live my life to the fullest for what I can right now, not only for myself but for him. So here’s to another day of living life without the person that I love. I miss you so much and I love you so much.”