Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy fights back tears as she remembers time spent with the late singer

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has shared an emotional video fighting back tears as she looked back on how special her relationship with the late singer was.

In a TikTok video, the influencer watched the sunset in Charlestown, South Carolina, and said: “I just felt the need to come on here and speak.”

The One Director star died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October of last year.

“I know that Liam’s here with me, but I still can’t fully wrap my head around the fact that he’s not physically here with me,” she continued.

The city holds an emotional significance for her as it’s where she first met Liam when she was his server in a restaurant a couple of years back.

“I love the city so much and I will always have love for the city and the city will hold such a special spot in my heart for the rest of my life.”

The 26-year-old shared how much it pains her to realise that Liam is really gone and won’t be there for any future experiences.

She shared: “One thing I’ve caught myself saying so often while being here and even before being here, I catch myself saying, Liam would love this, instead of Liam would have loved this.”

“Saying those words out loud in the present tense, but realising that it’s something that isn’t present and he’s not gonna be able to make these new memories with me or relive past memories with me… It’s something really, really hard to wrap my head around still.”

Full of emotion, Kate then said: “There’s this quote that lives rent free in my mind and it says, ‘To grieve deeply is to be loved fully.’”

“This resonates with me a lot, and instead of realising what I’ve lost, I realise how lucky I was to even have that in the first place and to have that love. And it’s something that will never go away.”

This comes a week after she posted another video on TikTok visiting the exact place where she and the late singer first met.

Kate revealed how she wanted this to be a “beautiful moment” rather than “sad.”

She then talked about how she and Liam loved “make a wish paper” while showing some to the camera.

“You write down your wishes and then light it up, and hope it comes true,” she explained, and stated that she was doing this in “honour of Liam.”

Kate and her friends then proceeded to light up little sheets of “wish paper” as they made wishes for Liam and threw them into the air.

Some of the paper failed to fly away, causing the Influencer to fall back on her chair and laugh.

“Liam is definitely making fun of us right now,” she said full of emotion.