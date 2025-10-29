Liam Hemsworth opens up for the first time about engagement to fiancée Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out for the first time about his engagement.

On September 12, The Hunger Games actor announced that he is set to tie the knot with his partner, model Gabriella Brooks.

The couple have been in a relationship for almost six years, following Liam’s divorce from singer Miley Cyrus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Brooks (@gabriella_brooks)

Several weeks on from their engagement reveal, Liam has now opened up about his exciting news.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 35-year-old was asked about the moment that he proposed.

“We got engaged a few months ago, whilst I was still shooting The Witcher. So, I’ve been shooting The Witcher now for the last two years and I didn’t have a huge plan behind the engagement,” Liam admitted.

“I mean, I had enough of a plan to have bought the ring, but I was sort of just waiting for the right sort of moment,” the Australian actor teased further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Brooks (@gabriella_brooks)

When host Jimmy Fallon asked Liam if he did “find the right moment” in the end, Liam replied: “Yeah, I think so. She said yes, so!”

Liam and Gabriella initially shared their engagement on social media last month. In an Instagram post, Gabriella uploaded three snaps to confirm that Liam had proposed.

One of the images showcased the happy couple posing together with Gabriella’s engagement ring on display. Meanwhile, another photo gave fans a closer look at Gabriella’s huge diamond rock.

Gabriella, who tends to keep her relationship with Liam fairly private from the public eye, simply captioned her post with a white heart emoji.

It is believed that Liam first started dating Gabriella in late 2019, a few months after he confirmed the end of his marriage to Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus.

After almost a decade of being in an on-again-off-again romance, Liam and Miley tied the knot back in December 2018. However, the pair confirmed their divorce in January 2020, a little over a year after their wedding.