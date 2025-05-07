Leighton Meester breaks silence on Michelle Trachtenberg’s ‘devastating’ death

Leighton Meester has broken her silence on Michelle Trachtenberg’s “devastating” death for the first time since her Gossip Girl’s passing in February.

The actress passed away at the age of 39, and the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the actress’s official cause of death was complications due to diabetes.

Speaking recently with Flaunt magazine, Leighton said: “She was a wonderful, talented person, and everyone loved her.”

“It’s very, very sad for everyone who knew her,” added the 39-year-old.

The actress then went on to speak fondly of the show’s ongoing legacy, saying, “Now, I can see that it continues — in some ways, even more so than back then — to live on, which is incredible.”

Leighton and Michelle played Blair Waldorf and Georgina Sparks, respectively, on the hit show from 2007 to 2012.

In addition to the hit series’ initial six seasons, Georgina reprised her role for the Gossip Girl reboot, which aired in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner told PEOPLE: “the amended determination was made following review of toxicology testing results.”

According to the spokesperson: “toxicology testing can be done without autopsy.”

Michelle’s family had objected to a post-mortem examination, which the medical examiner’s office complied with as there was no indication of criminal activity.

According to sources who spoke to PEOPLE after her passing, Michelle had recently undergone a liver transplant and might have had difficulties.

The actress had reportedly been “really really down emotionally” and had “told friends she was struggling” during the past year, according to a different source who spoke to PEOPLE.

“She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling,” the insider said.

“She was “pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues.”

Michelle first shot to fame in the 1996 film Harriet the Spy, when she was just 10-years-old.

In the early 2000s, she gained further prominence as Buffy’s younger sister Dawn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.