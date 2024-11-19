Lance Bass hoping for another NSYNC reunion with Justin Timberlake

Lance Bass has said he is hoping for an NSYNC reunion with Justin Timberlake.

NSYNC was formed in 1995 and consisted of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone.

The band recently reunited for their first single in 22 years – Better Place for the Trolls film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice4jc – JC Chasez / *NSYNC fan page (@justice4jcchasez)



Speaking with DailyMail.com at the Vanderpump Dogs gala, Lance was asked about reuniting with the music group again.

“I mean, who knows? I hope so! Fingers crossed!” he shared.

Even though they broke up in the early 2000s, their influence has persisted; in addition to recently reuniting, they have even been the subject of multiple documentaries.

Lance appeared in the 2019 film The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story and the recently released documentary Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands.

“It’s so crazy, so many people are doing documentaries on it right now,” Lance said of the docuseries’

“I did one years ago called The Boy Band Con and it was cathartic to be able to do that,” he explained.

“Really kind of dissecting who he was and what we went through. So many people have asked me to sit down, I’m like, ‘Yes, I want to share my story,'” he said.

Insiders recently reported to The Sun, that the five band members are reportedly thinking of doing a live reunion performance that would be recorded, distributed, and aired on a streaming service.

According to the source, Lance and Chris have tentative discussions with Justin and are the “driving forces” behind the suggestions.

Speaking to The Sun, sources said: “Justin told the others that he is committed to a project next year to mark the big 30.”

“The guys have always known that a major reunion should happen, but with them all heading toward 50 the timing is important – especially if a performance is involved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *NSYNC (@nsync)

“There are lots of proposals on the table but one major idea is that they put together a docuseries about their journey,” the source continued.

“All of them would come together and talk about their experiences in the band.”

“The success of the David Beckham documentary showed what can be created by revisiting 90s pop culture history.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

“There would be interest from all the streamers for a project like that.”

“And people forget that NSYNC’s story is vast, controversial and features interactions with many A-listers with so many inside details to be spilled.”

“It is not just all about Justin and his dramas. Each band member has untold stories and secrets to spill. The revelations that the boys are sitting on are huge.”