Kylie Jenner releases first single as she revives ‘most iconic’ era

Kylie Jenner has launched her pop career with her first song, following the revival of her “most iconic” era, King Kylie.

In addition to being the founder of her own company, Kylie Cosmetics, the 28-year-old beauty mogul and reality star is well-known for her roles in The Kardashians.

However, the mother of two has added another notch to her belt and put out new music, in an attempt to break through as a pop artist.

Sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from her recording the song, she wrote: “HHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! what is happening!!!”

“There was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes! it wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!,” she confessed.

“@terror.jr thank you for making another perfect song and for trusting me to actually ft on this! i was soooooo nervous but so grateful. @thacarterb i couldn’t have done it without you thank you for setting me up with such an amazing team @bschoudel @kshmr and @jbach !! & my baby @makeupbyariel !!!!! for supporting me and loving me. GO STREAM NOW LINKS IN MY STORYYY”

In the track, Kylie sings: “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right / I just wanna tell you, I’m sorry.”

“Touch me, baby, tell me I’m your baby / Write your name all over my body. Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh) / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends / King Kylie.”

Kylie’s new song caused a divide among fans, with some praising it and others accusing her of using autotune.

One person commented on the new song saying: “OMG!!!!! BEAUTIFUL VOICE!!! KING KYLIE IS BACK,” while another wrote: “Kylie Jenner being a POP STAR in 2025 was definitely not on my bingo card, but I’m here for it.”

However, others were convinced it was autotuned, with one writing: “Auto tune doing the heavy lifting,” while another wrote: “The auto tune is killing me.”