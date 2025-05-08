Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet make their red carpet debut after Met Gala snub

Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet made their red carpet debut on Wednesday night debut after the actor snubbed the Met Gala.

The couple made their debut at the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Italy.

The pair coordinated outfits, as Kylie wore a black gown with a plunging neckline, and Timotheé rocked a black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The appearance comes just days after Timothée Chalamet skipped this years Met Gala despite his girlfriend Kylie Jenner attending and fans being convinced they would make their red carpet debut.

Rather than hit the red carpet, the Dune actor opted to stay home and watch as the Knicks faced off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Monday night.

Taking to his Instagram, Timothée shared snaps with a bunch of friends as they watched the game on an iPad.

On the same night, Kylie Jenner hit the Met Gala solo in a custom Ferragamo gown, alongside her sister’s Kendall and Kim.

The A Complete Unknown actor has only attended the Gala once, back in 2021, when he boldy paired his satin Haider Ackermann tuxedo with converse sneakers

At the time, Timothée co-hosted the event with Billie Eilish, Naoimi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

Timothée Chalamet wears Haider Ackermann, Rick Owens, and Converse to the 2021 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/SPa1DaqsGl — hautelemode (@hautelemess) September 13, 2021

Insiders recently revealed that the couple have a set number of rules when it comes to their relationship.

The couple does not post about one another online, despite the fact that they have been spotted together at public events on a number of occasions.

Additionally, the actor will not feature on his girlfriends reality series The Kardashians.