Kris Jenner’s feet in new photo sparks major debate online

Kris Jenner’s feet in a new photo has sparked some major debate online, as fans are now seriously questioning how many toes she has.

After the momager shared a photo of herself in open-toed heels on Instagram, eagle-eyed fans raised questions about what could be going on with her left foot.

The 69-year-old posed on a winding staircase, sporting a patterned dress, gold bag, and black heels, and wrote in the caption of the post, “Oscar de la Renta for my mom’s 91st birthday lunch.”

In response to the photo, several fans pointed out an unexpected detail on her foot, with one user commenting under the post, “Does she have 6 toes are am I trippin?”

Another added: “You have 6 toes??”

Whereas a third penned, “That isn’t a 6th toe people it’s the bottom of her foot push out because of the way she’s standing on it! 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️”

While the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch didn’t respond to the inquiries, this isn’t the first time she or her daughters have had the internet questioning their photos.

In fact, Khloé Kardashian recently admitted to editing some of her own snaps, although she’s chosen to stop changing the images the she shares online.

Speaking on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, she said, “There was a time that I definitely did,” but added that she was “around some people” who made her feel like she had to alter her appearance online.

“I also think it was the era. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”

The Good American founder also confessed that the edits often made her look like a “cartoon character.”

“It’s humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself. If I got paparazzied, I’d be like, ‘I don’t look like that, I look like this photo,’” she recalled.

“I really had to reprogram my mind to be like, ‘We have to lay off the filters.’”