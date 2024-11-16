Kim Kardashian ticketed by LA cops over Tesla violation

Kim Kardashian was ticketed this week by LA cops over Tesla violation.

A police officer stopped the 44-year-old reality actress on Thursday for having a tinted front windscreen.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, she was speeding down the PCH in her brand-new futuristic vehicle.

The tint on her brand new car was apparently too dark for California’s car laws.

According to insiders, Kim “kept it cool” with the police despite receiving a citation.

If she gets the tint fixed and appears at the sheriff’s office to prove it, she can escape a fine thanks to the fix-it ticket.

Kim has previously experienced problems with window tinting.

According to TMZ, in 2013 when she was travelling through Calabasas in 2013, she received a notice for having dark windows in another car.

In February 2024, Kim added her first Cybertruck to her collection.

In May of the same year, she purchased a sleek matte black model.

Despite her current legal troubles, Kim will play a lawyer in the upcoming All’s Fair, a Ryan Murphy film.

The all-star ensemble of the show, which is based on an all-female law firm, includes Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash.

The first collaboration between Kim and Ryan was for American Horror Story: Delicate, which debuted on September 20, 2023.

Kim Kardashian played Siobhan Walsh, a character dealing with the bizarre and unsettling difficulties of pregnancy, in the ground-breaking series, her first significant scripted role.

After her role in AHS, Kim agreed to work on Murphy’s next project, All’s Fair, which is characterised as an upscale, glamorous, and seductive adult procedural.

The program will centre on Kim, who runs a successful all-female law firm in Los Angeles.

According to reports, the story was partially influenced by Kardashian’s real attorney, Laura Wasser, who defended her during her divorce from Kris Humphries and Kanye West.