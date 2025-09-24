Kim Kardashian takes subtle swipe at ex-husband Kanye West in new interview

Kim Kardashian has taken a subtle swipe at her ex-husband Kanye West in a new interview.

The reality star is Vogue France’s cover star for October, and in the magazine spread she opened up about how much her confidence has changed in recent years.

The 44-year-old said: “When I turned forty, my mother told me the coming years would be the best of my life. And it’s true – only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence.

“Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision. Can you imagine? It’s crazy to rely so much on others’ opinions.”

“Today, I know exactly what I want. It’s exhilarating,” she said.

Part of this newfound certainty, she revealed, came from working with Demna, Balenciaga’s former artistic director.

“I think it was with Demna that things really changed,” she explained. “He doesn’t care what people think, so I learned to do the same.”

Although the businesswoman didn’t directly name Kanye in the conversation, longtime fans know the influence the rapper had on her wardrobe during their marriage.

“I always thought I had really good style — until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style,” she joked at a June 2018 panel discussion.

She even recalled crying when the Yeezy designer discarded 250 pairs of her shoes.

“Our whole trade-off was that if I got rid of my clothes, he’d fill up my closet,” she shared during a 2012 confessional on the family’s reality show.

Over the years, she spoke openly about West’s critiques of her oversized sunglasses, daring Met Gala outfits, and more.

The couple, who shared four children, finalised their divorce in November 2022.

The rapper married Bianca Censori the following month, with the 30-year-old quickly drawing attention for her daring fashion choices.

Elsewhere in her Vogue interview, Kim revealed how she juggles life as a mother of four, whilst being a billionaire businesswoman, law graduate, and now actress.

“I’ve always had a list of goals, you know, like a list of things you want to do before you die,” she said.

“Magazine covers are definitely one of them, and this one has always been at the top of the list. The fact that it happened, it’s crazy for me. It’s so special. But the truth is, when you’re a mother, and especially a mother of four, organization is everything.”

Sharing an insight into her daily routine, Kim explained: “I wake up my children, when they are not the ones who wake me up. We get dressed, I prepare breakfast for them and then I accompany each of them to school. It’s real chaos, but organized chaos.

“And we laugh a lot! I love the time we spend together. Luckily, because I do this every day. Truth be told, I almost never have time for myself.

“Although coming to France to do the shoot allowed me to be alone. I cherish these sacred moments, even if they only last for the duration of a plane flight.”

“That’s okay. There will come a time when my children will be grown, they will have left home and I will have so much time alone that I will probably be sad,” she continued.

“In the meantime, I like to come home from work, find them in my bed and be able to snuggle up with them. Also, since I just graduated, a lot of my time has been freed up. Even if I have recently devoted it to acting…”

Kim latest acting project is a role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series All’s Fair, in which she will play Allura Grant – a divorce lawyer leading an all-female law firm.

The 44-year-old said: “Ryan knows exactly what he wants and makes sure he gets it. He doesn’t let you fail. That really helped me because I had never done this before.

“And when you know you’ll be acting alongside incredible talents like Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Niecy Nash, it can be intimidating.

“But I’m not the type to feel nervous. I just did what I had to do. I arrived on set determined to be very professional and well-prepared. I was ready to learn. Ryan gave me this opportunity, and I thought it would be foolish not to seize it,” she added.