Kim Kardashian reveals ‘final straw’ that ended her marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has revealed the “final straw” that led to the end of her marriage to Kanye West.

The couple, who share four children, finalised their divorce in November 2022.

In a new interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 44-year-old confessed she was always on edge due to West’s unpredictable behaviour, which included supposedly giving away five of their Lamborghinis during a mental health “episode.”

“You never know what you’re going to get when you wake up, and that’s a really unsettling feeling,” she said.

Alex Cooper then asked Kim what the “final straw” was in her decision to end her marriage to Kanye.

Kim claimed a “lack of stability” was a major factor in her decision to end their marriage, and that his “airing out a lot of personal stuff”—a reference to the time he made public that the couple had contemplated an abortion after becoming pregnant with their first child—made their relationship even more strained.

“I didn’t like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts – all of those feelings,” she said.

“If someone feels that way, then we shouldn’t be together.”

Speaking about their co-parenting, she confessed: “They live with me and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that.”

“I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that and it goes in waves and phases. It’s a lot of work.”

The business mogul added that she raises the four kids “full time” and that her ex-husband has not called their kids in “a couple of months.”