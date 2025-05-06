Kim Kardashian ‘ready to confront’ armed gang behind Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “ready to confront” the armed gang behind the 2016 Paris robbery.

Kim, who is currently studying law in California, has not attended the start of the trial at the Paris Assizes, but is scheduled to testify at the trial on May 13.

A statement released by Kim’s French barristers expressed her desire to confront her attackers.

The statement read: “She wishes to confront those who attacked her. She intends to do so with dignity and courage.”

With prior criminal histories and nicknames like “Old Omar” and “Blue Eyes” that are reminiscent of the classic French bandits of 1960s and 1970s film noirs, the majority of the defendants on trial are men in their 60s and 70s.

The trial will look into how the criminals found out where Kim was staying during Paris Fashion Week and chose the exact moment when her bodyguard wasn’t there to go out to a club with her sister Kourtney.

The criminal court will try ten individuals in total, with five of them being accused of kidnapping and armed robbery.

The others face charges of unlawfully possessing a weapon or involvement in the theft.

Yunice Abbas, 71, one of the accused, has admitted to his involvement in the crime, and wrote written a book about his involvement in the heist.

Abbas told French television channel TF1 that the “big job was to be the last” after serving 20 years in prison.

He claimed to have been informed that a large diamond, not the reality celebrity, was the goal.

On October 3rd, 2016, the SKIMS mogul was robbed by masked men at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The intruders stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from her in the middle of the night, including her $4 million engagement ring.

French authorities launched an investigation, with police initially arresting 17 suspects in connection with the crime across the country in January 2017. The first four men were indicted that same month.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the incident back in 2016, Christopher Hagon, a managing partner at Incident Management Group, said: “She’s surrounded by paparazzi, any of whom could have given this information to others for a fee.”

“It’s either an inside job, or she’s been under surveillance. I think it’s a blend of both,” he added.

Kim was understood to be with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner earlier that evening in Paris, but proceeded to go back to her hotel room alone.

Kim’s bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, left Kim to accompany her two sisters for their outing.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” she explained in a March 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The mom-of-four noted that the thieves most likely tracked her from her social media, and said: “I think they knew Pascal was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself.”

At the time, French outlet Le Journal du Dimanche reported that Kim told the police it was just before 3:00 a.m. when she “heard a noise at the door, like footsteps” and called her bodyguard.

“Through the door, I saw two people arrive, plus the night man who was tied up,” she said.

Kim added that the men tied her up as she was “wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath.”