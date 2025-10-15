Kim Kardashian raises eyebrows with new Skims product as fans left shocked

Kim Kardashian has raised eyebrows with a new Skims product, as fans are left shocked and asking why.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old announced her line of faux hair thongs at a cost of £34 per pair.

The new piece comes in twelve different shades, including Sienna blonde, Clay Black and Cocoa Ginger.

The website has described them as “Our most daring panty yet,” saying the reason they love it is “With this iconic new panty, your carpet can be whatever colour you want it to be.”

“Hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh, this string thong features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations,” the product is described as.

Fans, however, were shocked by the new product and have taken to social media to express their disbelief at the selling of the underwear.

They joked: “I pay for a wax pass for a reason Kim,” while others made the point: “If you wanna bush, just don’t shave this is ridiculous.”

Others penned: “I already got this right now as we speak i’m good”; “Nobody wants this, we can grow out our own!.”

“Look itchy af”; “Gotta be a Halloween special”; “$32.00 Girl bye we don’t want that!!!!” Why pay for that we just grow our own and go bare for free,” were other comments made by fans.

Kim’s items have caused controversy before, with the launch of the Skims Ultimate Pierced Nipple Push-Up Bra in May.

Priced at $74, the surprising bra in her enormously popular collection allowed one or both piercings to be worn.