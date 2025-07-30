Kim Kardashian raises eyebrows by launching new SKIMS shapewear for your FACE

Kim Kardashian is taking shapewear to a whole new level — by putting it on your face.

The futuristic product is giving serious Death Becomes Her energy. In the 1992 cult comedy, Meryl Streep’s character lounges in a tan face wrap fastened at the top of her head, much like the SKIMS version, while wearing wrinkle patches between her brow and under her eyes.

Kardashian seems to be offering a real-world version, marketed as “the first-ever face innovation.”

The swaddle, available in a dark or tan colour, is made with “signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarn for ultra-soft jaw support.”

The 44-year-old introduced the product via Instagram stories on Tuesday, telling followers, “You know we’ve been doing shapewear for a long time. And now we’re going to offer amazing face shapewear, which is such a necessity.”

She added, “It just snatches your little chinny chin chin with the jaw, and it’s super comfortable to wear at night or around the house.”

But not all fans are sold. Some compared the swaddle to medical bandages or post-surgery wraps.

“‘Post-op core’ is the new thing now??” one Instagram user commented under the SKIMS announcement, while another said:” This is what healing after a jawlift or chin lipo looks like.”

And one comment even joked saying: “What in the Hannibal is this?”

However, others were quick to defend the product, noting that it might benefit those suffering from jaw pain or a joint disorder called TMJ (Temporomandibular joint), a condition that affects the muscles used for chewing.

One fan commented, “Those hating don’t know what TMJ feels like. This is a huge W.”

This is not the first time SKIMS has divided the internet. In 2023, the brand launched a bra with built-in nipples, sparking everything from confusion to celebration.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2024, Kim noted,” Honestly, I wasn’t expecting all of the amazing feedback that we got from a lot of cancer survivors,” and added that the bra was “moulded after my (own) boobs.”

Love or hate it, SKIMS continues to spark conversations, one body part at a time.