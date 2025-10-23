Kim Kardashian celebrates her birthday in style with star-studded weekend in Paris and London

Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday in style over the weekend, with birthday bashes being held in Paris and London.

The TV personality celebrated her 45th birthday in Paris, with her second celebration taking place at fashion photographer Mert Alas’ house.

The founder of SKIMS went to the inaugural All’s Fair premiere, which was also in Paris, before her birthday celebration in France.

Kim looked stunning in a form-fitting silver outfit with a blue colour while she posed at the Maison de La Chimie on Tuesday.

Her black hair was styled in a sleek updo, and her neckline was plunging.

Kim continued the celebration by travelling to the cabaret venue Crazy Horse after attending the Hulu series’ Paris launch event on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old stepped out wearing Look 28, from Givenchy by Alexander McQueen’s Spring-Summer 1997 haute couture collection.

Just hours earlier, Kim looked stunning as she posed on the red carpet at the All’s Fair premiere in London in a surprise trip to the UK.

Her second look for her London party was a fitted minidress made of sheer material, as well as a bralette piece at the top.

The ensemble had tasselled embellishments that dripped down at the front and stunning beaded elements that were embroidered throughout.

The mother of four completed the ensemble with a choker made of a material like the minidress.