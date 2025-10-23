Kim Kardashian admits she felt like she had ‘Stockholm syndrome’ during Kanye West marriage

Kim Kardashian has confessed that she felt like she had “Stockholm syndrome” during her relationship with Kanye West.

The Kardashians star tied the knot with rapper Kanye in 2014, and was married to him for seven years until their split in 2021. The former couple also welcomed four children together – North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (6).

In the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, Kim chose to share a fresh insight into the breakdown of her marriage.

During the episode, the 45-year-old revealed how her strained relationship with Kanye is continuing to affect her.

“I haven’t had psoriasis since I got divorced, and it just started coming back,” she stated.

“I mean, I have psoriasis again. I felt more stressed, probably just because I had to super, super protect what I had to protect,” she continued.

When asked what is “going through her mind”, Kim replied: “My poor kids. Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.”

She detailed further: “They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that — at a time when that behaviour is happening — is just to make sure that they’re protected.”

Kim also admitted that she “always felt like I had a bit of Stockholm syndrome” during her marriage to Kanye, and that it is “so f*****g sad.”

“I always felt really bad and always protected and always wanted to help [him],” she noted, explaining she would think to herself, “I should’ve stuck it out” or “I could’ve helped,” but that “this was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

In the episode, Kim also denied claims that she had the “luxury of walking away and not dealing [with him] ever again.”

The reality star shared: “That’s not my reality. This person — we have 4 kids together. It’s very confusing, because it’ll be all this talk on the internet of like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them].

“But then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids. When it’s not true and not rational, I just have to … I can’t engage all the time. It’s a divorce — not a kidnapping,” Kim concluded.