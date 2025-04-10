Khloé Kardashian feels that her exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom treat her like a ‘doormat’

Khloé Kardashian has shared that she feels that both her exes, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, treat her like a “doormat” following their respective relationships.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder sat down with Kylie and Kendall Jenner to open up about her emotional reunion with Lamar at the beginning of the season.

Kendall urged Khloé to “find it within herself to forgive” her ex-husband, and admitted: “I’m never gonna take away from you the trauma that you were put through…”

The supermodel continued: “By not only him, but then in the end Tristan, so I can’t even imagine how you might feel about all these situations.”

In the episode’s confessional, Khloé expressed her frustration with Kendall for saying this as she believes her little sisters “don’t really understand” the position she’s been put in.

“Anyone that knows my situation or has been in my situation would be a different version of themselves this many years later. It would be foolish not to be. You have to protect yourself and grow,” said Khloé about how she acted when seeing Lamar.

The 40-year-old lay out her perspective to Kendall and Kylie while offering a rare insight into how she deals with Tristan’s betrayal, with whom she shares True (6) and Tatum (2).

“I get offended, whether it be Tristan or Lamar, where these people do these outrageous things and then they see me again and act as if nothing happened. Or they’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I could put my tongue down your throat,'” she said.

“What does it say on my forehead? ‘F*****g doormat?’” Khloé asked with a lot of anger in her voice.

She continued: “It probably does to these people, because I have been, in so many different ways. But then that gets taken advantage of.”

“I’m like, all you guys, f**k every single person around me, cause everyone loves to say how great I am after, but why don’t you think that before? But it’s really insulting to me.”

However, again in the confessional, Khloé admitted that she didn’t “disagree” with what Kendall had said to her.

She said: “I think I definitely could have been nicer, or my tone could have been softer. But also, there’s so much going on. I can’t even explain the emotions, the thoughts — the very last time I saw this person was very contentious and negative. It wasn’t good. So, no, is this my best moment in life? No.”

The reality TV star was pregnant with her and Tristan’s first child, True, when he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Although they went their separate ways for a few years, the pair welcomed a son, Tatum, via surrogacy in 2022 – but a few days after the surrogate was impregnated, the NBA star’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols surfaced.

At the beginning of this season of The Kardashians, Khloé confronted Lamar over his past issues with substance abuse in what was understood to have been their first face-to-face meeting in nine years.

Khloe mentioned that she found out Lamar started doing drugs again in May 2016, and asked “why on earth” he would return to that life after his near-fatal overdose in 2015.

In 2016, Lamar (who Khloé broke up with two years prior) was living in her home during his recovery – where he suffered six heart attacks and and twelve strokes while in a coma.

“I was there through it all,” Khloé told him, and recalled how she had to change his diapers and helped him learn how to walk again.

The ex Los Angeles Lakers player revealed that he doesn’t know what he was “even thinking” when he broke his sobriety, and Khloe argued that he “had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer.”

Khloé also thought back on the time she punched him in the face and “shattered everything in that house.”

However, Lamar had no memory of this particular argument but noted, “I’m not dismissing that” and “that s*** shouldn’t have happened.”

In the confessional, Khloé expressed that she “tried countless times to save Lamar” before their divorce was eventually finalised in 2016.

“You can’t keep doing f**ked up s**t and expect people just to stay around… I could have that innocence of when I first met him and the love we had.

“What a beautiful thing to be so naive and trusting. I will get that back, but maybe that’s also OK.”