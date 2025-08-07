Kelly Clarkson forced to cancel shows as she shares heartbreaking news about her ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson has shared some heartbreaking news about her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, which forced her to cancel the remaining shows of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer confirmed online that she has no other choice but to put these gigs on hold due to a family emergency.

This comes after the 43-year-old missed ten episodes of her Kelly Clarkson show earlier this year while staying silent about what kept her away.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the American Idol star revealed that the father of her kids and ex-husband Brandon has “been ill.”

She penned: “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Sessions dates in Las Vegas.”

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Kelly didn’t disclose information about what would happen to fans who had already purchased tickets to her postponed residency dates.

The Since U Been Gone singer shared two kids with Brandon: River (11) and Remington (9).

Earlier this year, Kelly appeared to take a jab at her ex-husband during a march episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

She agreed with the podcast host that her kids were more accommodating of their father’s scheduling conflicts than of her busy schedule.

She mentioned how strange it was that River and Remington seem to “innately” have the understanding that Brandon should be given more grace about being too busy to spend time with them.

“Isn’t it funny though how different it is? Even from a young age, we didn’t teach them, just innately you’re like . . . he’s allowed to be somewhere, but you’re not? That is like real interesting. Yeah, there’s a lot that I keep in,” said Kelly.

“‘Cause co-parenting is fun!’ It’s like, ‘Oh, he couldn’t come cause of this.’ ‘I’m like, ‘OK, cool. What! Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?'”

Kelly’s relationship with Brandon began in 2012, and the pair tied the knot the following year.

However, the superstar filed for divorce in June 2020 on grounds of irreconcilable differences, and the two were subsequently engaged in a lengthy legal battle related to their finances.

Their turbulent divorce was reported to have been finalised in March of 2022, but it wasn’t until a year later that Kelly won a $2.6 million judgment against her husband.