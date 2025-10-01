Keith Urban raises eyebrows by changing the lyrics of song about Nicole Kidman after shock split

Keith Urban has raised eyebrows by changing the lyrics of his song about Nicole Kidman during a recent performance.

Following the news of their shock split, a video has emerged of the singer changing the lyrics of his song The Fighter to include the name of his female guitarist.

The footage was shared by his guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, on Instagram on Saturday.

The video shows Keith singing: “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

However, the song’s original lyric reads: “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter.”

Maggie captioned the post: “Did he just say that👀.”

Fans flooded the comment section, with one writing, “Nicole deserves better.”

Another added: “It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick.”

The video surfaced after Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple have been married for 17 years, and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The actress was previously married to Tom Cruise for 11 years from 1990 to 2001, and they adopted two children together – Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.