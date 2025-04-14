Katy Perry shares BTS of all-female space flight as she claims she ‘has to’ sing in space

Katy Perry has shared BTS snaps of the capsule she will take off in for the all-female space flight.

Launching at 2:30 pm Irish time, the historic trip will include the pop star and five other women.

The Bezos-funded capsule will go into space for around four minutes and return to Earth in a little more than ten minutes, making the trip brief yet momentous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

In a video to her Instagram, the 40-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look at her capsule, captioning the post: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality 👩🏻‍🚀🪶🐢”

Speaking to her followers, she said: “Okay, I’m going to show you the capsule that we have been training in the last few days. Here I am, seat number two. This is my colony feather.”

“I think I’m going to sing. I’m going to sing a little bit. I got to sing in space. I do believe this. I’m not gonna say I can’t believe I’m here,” she confessed.

“I do believe this because I think that believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The singer previously confessed to Elle magazine, that her first question after being asked to join the flight was: “What am I going to wear?” The answer is a blue flight suit.”

After twenty years of dreaming of space travel, she has created a playlist for the journey and declared that “space is going to finally be glam.”

Katy previously Elle that she has “wanted to go to space for almost 20 years.”

She told the Associated Press she has “always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars,” and added she wants to “inspire young girls to go, ‘I’ll go to space in the future.’”