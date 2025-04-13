Katy Perry reveals WHY going to space has been her ‘dream for 20 years’

On Monday, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space company, will make history by sending an all female crew into space.

This will be the spacecraft’s 11th human mission and will include six women from across different industries.

One of the six women heading to space is pop singer Katy Perry.

Alongside pop singer Katy Perry, Bezos’ fiancé and former journalist Lauren Sánchez, CBS host Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyễn and film producer Kerianne Flynn will be onboard.

Ahead of the mission, Katy took to Instagram, to share snaps in her space jumpsuits, alongside her all female crew, and wrote: “Happy International Day of Human Space Flight. Forever in awe of the Universe and it’s alignment.”

The singer previously confessed to Elle magazine, that her first question after being asked to join the flight was: “What am I going to wear?” The answer is a blue flight suit.”

After twenty years of dreaming of space travel, she has created a playlist for the journey and declared that “space is going to finally be glam.”

Katy previously Elle that she has “wanted to go to space for almost 20 years.”

She told the Associated Press she has “always been interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy and astrology and the stars,” and added she wants to “inspire young girls to go, ‘I’ll go to space in the future.’”