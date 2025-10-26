Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau ‘CONFIRM’ relationship as they make first public appearance

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have appeared to confirm their relationship as they made their first public appearance together.

The pair sparked romance rumours in July, after they were spotted having an intimate dinner at Le Violon restaurant in Montreal, just weeks after she announced her split from fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Since then, they have been spotted numerous times together, including being spotted kissing and cuddling Justin on her yacht, off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Over the weekend, TMZ shared photos of the pair as they attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris to mark the musician’s birthday.

The pair was spotted smiling and holding hands as they left the theatre in pictures obtained by TMZ.

For their date night in France, Perry sported a bright red dress, while the politician looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black outfit.

The “official confirmation” comes just days after Katy made a cheeky comment about her new romance.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Katy asked the crowd last week: “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?”

“No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore,” she teased.

Elsewhere during the show, the singer refused a fan’s proposal, claiming: “‘I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

Following the speculation, Justin’s ex-wife Sophie shared a cryptic post about “letting go” of love.

“Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept,” she told her followers.

“The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go.”

Sophie continued: “But, love was never about possession; it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson.”

After eighteen years of marriage, Sophie and Justin parted ways in August 2023.

They have a daughter, Ella-Grace, 16, and two sons, Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 11.