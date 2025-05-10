Kaths Ebbs thanks fans for their support during ‘dark time’ following split from JoJo Siwa

Kath Ebbs has thanked their fans for “all their love” and support during this “dark time” after being broken up with by JoJo Siwa at the Celebrity Big Brother afterparty last month.

At the time, Kath shared that she was in fact present at the Big Brother final, but the very next day was left in a state of “shock” after being “dumped.”

During the Celebrity Big Brother final, the Dance Moms star came in third place after spending the show growing a rather intimate relationship with housemate Chris Hughes.

When accused of sleeping in the same bed as the Love Island star, JoJo stated that her partner “won’t care.”

Now, a few weeks after the initial drama, the Australian influencer has posted a message on their Instagram story, saying: “This is just a little PSA to say thank y’all so much for all the love in past couple of weeks.”

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed and honestly has pierced a lil light into my heart through what has been a really dark time for. I’m still picking up the pieces, trying to stay kind to myself and patient in my processing.”

“I haven’t been out in the world much but the few times I have (like today) I’ve been met with such warmth by strangers. The online space can be so scary and dangerous, I’ve experienced this first hand and it hasn’t been great for my brain. But this community has been such a blessing these past 10 years and still manages to be – which feels crazy in the toxic era of social media.”

“You guys really are rad. To new and old followers, it feels important for me to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Kath announced that they and JoJo split in a video on Instagram the day after the final, saying: “I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disorientated that I feel like the only thing I have do to place this situation is to finally address it.”

“After two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person it involved. I guess in an odd way… I don’t know if I’ve processed it enough to even call it love bombing or whatever. It seems to me that I have experienced a version of that.”

“Being told that I’m the love of someones life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment… being adored behind closed doors… being hurt about what I say but wanting to work through it and have a conversation.”

“To be met with I guess being further humiliated in a weird way. That’s more of a feeling I don’t know if it’s fact but I feel further humiliated…”

Looking really upset, the Austrian influencer shared that as “the story goes now”, they flew to the UK and did attend the Big Brother final last night to be there for JoJo.

Kath planned to sort out the issues that have arisen in recent weeks, but revealed: “Before I could even get back to the hotel, I… it’s actually crazy. I went to the afterparty with my I guess now ex – crazy thing to say – and was dumped in the party.”

“I was told that there are confused feelings there. Do with that what you will and that they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable.”

The 27-year-old then proceeded to repost the video on her story, and captioned it: “Embarrassed to admit the internet was right for once.”

In a second video posted the next day, the 27-year-old then detailed the breakup and claimed JoJo “crossed boundaries.”

In a lengthier version of her original statement, Kath went into further detail about the split, stating “everything we saw transpire, the emotional cheating, the crossing of boundaries and the questioning of our relationship on national television was not fabricated.”

They continued: “In terms of Mr Christopher, I have opinions, I’m not going to say them now, in terms of their relationship, that’s their journey, enjoy.”

Kath also confessed that “everything we saw unfold on what I believed was a fake reality show, where I didn’t need to worry, was infact laced in a lot of truth.”

The Australian actress also revealed that while JoJo was in the house, she had pre-recorded video messages for her partner, in which she gushed over them and their relationship.

They also revealed they were “dumped at the after party, with Chris in the next room,” which they confess is “crazy to say out loud.”

Kath continues: “The story goes right now, in the last eight hours, I flew here, and I went to the live show, to show up for my partner, and support them in their experience and later on adresss my feelings of hurt and work through them.”

“But before I could even get back to the hotel, I went to the afterparty with my [now] ex, and was dumped in the party.”

“I was told there are confused feelings there, and they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with.”