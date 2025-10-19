Katherine Ryan announces the birth of her fourth child with husband Bobby Kootstra

Katherine Ryan has announced the birth of her fourth child with her husband, Bobby Kootstra.

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2019, confirmed the birth of a baby girl on Instagram on Saturday, revealing their daughter’s name is Holland Juliette Kootstra.

Sharing a collection of sweet snaps, Bobby wrote: “Holland Juliette Kootstra has arrived:) The ‘Patrick Mahomes’ of child birth pulled out another MVP performance! Amazing to witness the greatness of @kathbum #blessed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Kootstra (@bobby_k__)

The 42-year-old already shares two children, son Fred, four, and daughter Fenna, two.

She is also the mother to her first daughter, Violet, 16, from a previous relationship.

Among the photos shared by Bobby were sweet photos of the young children meeting their new sibling.

In another snap, Bobby could be seen carrying his newborn daughter out of the hospital.

In November, Katherine spoke about how she would love to have more children, but was worried about her age.

“I’m old. I used to think I was going to be the babies’ dad because I’m working but actually I’m like their grandmother,” she said at the time.

“My back hurts, sometimes I give them treats. I’m like a fun grandma.”

Appearing on the Chris Moyles Show in November, she admitted: “I’d have so many more [kids] if I could.”

“If I were a dad, I’d be like Robert De Niro having them. Because you can have kids when you’re 80 as a dad. You just have to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Kootstra (@bobby_k__)

Having grown up in Canada together, Katherine and her husband Bobby have known one another since they were young children and have been together since 2018.

The two, who were childhood sweethearts, first split up before rekindling their romance, and have been together ever since.