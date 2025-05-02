Kath Ebbs takes a swipe at ex JoJo Siwa after returning home from the UK

Kath Ebbs has seemingly taken a swipe at her ex JoJo Siwa after returning from the UK where she was “dumped” at the afterparty of Celebrity Big Brother.

Taking to their Instagram story, the Australian influencer posted a humorous video of her falling in the door with her suitcase and captioned it: “Returning home after flying ECONOMY.”

Fans were quick to assume that this was a dig at JoJo, who shared that she flew back to the US in first class after her stint in the UK.

Last Saturday, Kath shared that she was in fact present at the Big Brother final, but the very next day was left in a state of “shock.”

During the Celebrity Big Brother final, the Dance Moms star came in third place after spending the show growing a rather intimate relationship with housemate Chris Hughes.

When accused of sleeping in the same bed as the Love Island star, JoJo stated that her partner “won’t care.”

Kath said in a video: “I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disorientated that I feel like the only thing I have do to place this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person it involved.”

“I guess in an odd way… I don’t know if I’ve processed it enough to even call it love bombing or whatever. It seems to me that I have experienced a version of that – Being told that I’m the love of someones life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment… being adored behind closed doors… being hurt about what I say but wanting to work through it and have a conversation.”

“To be met with I guess being further humiliated in a weird way. That’s more of a feeling I don’t know if it’s fact but I feel further humiliated…”

Looking really upset, the Austrian influencer shared that as “the story goes now”, they flew to the UK and did attend the Big Brother final last night to be there for JoJo.

Kath planned to sort out the issues that have arisen in recent weeks, but revealed: “Before I could even get back to the hotel, I… it’s actually crazy. I went to the afterparty with my I guess now ex – crazy thing to say – and was dumped in the party.”

“I was told that there are confused feelings there. Do with that what you will and that they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable.”

The 27-year-old then proceeded to repost the video on her story, and captioned it: “Embarrassed to admit the internet was right for once.”

In a second video posted the next day, the 27-year-old then detailed the breakup and claimed JoJo “crossed boundaries.”

In a lengthier version of her original statement, Kath went into further detail about the split, stating “everything we saw transpire, the emotional cheating, the crossing of boundaries and the questioning of our relationship on national television was not fabricated.”

They continued: “In terms of Mr Christopher, I have opinions, I’m not going to say them now, in terms of their relationship, that’s their journey, enjoy.”

Kath also confessed that “everything we saw unfold on what I believed was a fake reality show, where I didn’t need to worry, was infact laced in a lot of truth.”

The Australian actress also revealed that while JoJo was in the house, she had pre-recorded video messages for her partner, in which she gushed over them and their relationship.

They also revealed they were “dumped at the after party, with Chris in the next room,” which they confess is “crazy to say out loud.”

Kath continues: “The story goes right now, in the last eight hours, I flew here, and I went to the live show, to show up for my partner, and support them in their experience and later on adresss my feelings of hurt and work through them.”

“But before I could even get back to the hotel, I went to the afterparty with my [now] ex, and was dumped in the party.”

“I was told there are confused feelings there, and they had realised in the house that I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with.”

JoJo and Chris have neither addressed the situation nor accusations of “emotional cheating,” but JoJo has broken her social media silence in which she hinted at staying in the UK.

In the video, JoJo could be seen in her makeup from the finale, and re-enacted the moment Chris Hughes told fellow housemate Ella Rae Wise he “only wanted spaghetti hoops” while in the house.

However, instead of “spaghetti hoops”, JoJo wrote over the clip the phrase: “Yeah, I just wanna stay in the UK. That’s all I want.”

JoJo captioned the video: “What a 20 DAYS!!!! I’ve stayed awake all night seeing the love from you beautiful Britts!! And hearing that you guys like seeing the other side of my life is a relief, I’ve been a bit scared to show that side of me… Thank you to my mom for taking over Tiktok for a bit:) honestly I think we’re going to 50-50 run this page together now.”