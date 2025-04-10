Kanye West makes rare comment on THAT Taylor Swift moment

Kanye West has made a rare comment on his and Taylor Swift’s viral moment at the MTV Video Music Awards back in 2009, which left spectators worldwide shocked.

At the awards show, Taylor won Best Female Video for You Belong With Me and got up on stage to accept the award from presenters Taylor Lautner and Shakira.

“I always dreamed about what it would be like to maybe win one of these someday, but I never actually thought that it would happen. I sing country music so thank you so much for giving me a chance to win a VMA award,” said the pop star.

Before she was given a chance to finish her speech, Kanye appeared and took the mic off the then-19-year-old.

“Yo, Taylor,” said the rapper. “I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

He was here referring to Beyoncé’s music video for Single Ladies Put a Ring on It, and the Yeezy founder was met with boos from the crowd.

In a now deleted-post on X, Kanye wrote: “I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments.”

He continued: “George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat.”

“How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time (And I mean all of this was before I went full Nazi of course).”

This comes soon after Kanye revealed in a new song that his wife, Bianca Censori, has left him after facing measurable backlash for his extremely controversial behaviour online.

The pair have sparked divorce rumours in recent weeks and in the song he pleas with her to return despite his controversial behaviour on social media.

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he raps.

He adds: “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

The release of this song comes nearly three weeks after Kanye added fuel to the breakup rumours after posting a cryptic message on X about heartbreak.

“When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of people’s strategies. I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity,” wrote the Yeezy founder.

“I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in in the face.”

He accompanied the post with a screenshot of a redacted conversation on text, saying he “would sign” something and saying he doesn’t “care” about the “terms proposed.”

Kanye allegedly texted, “Just like to see people fulfill their dreams so they can s**t on me later.”

He also further added to the divorce rumours by wiping his Instagram account, but he still follows Bianca.