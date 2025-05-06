Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance at Met Gala

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night in New York City, six months on from losing the US presidential election to Donald Trump.

Although she skipped the carpet, the former US Vice President made a surprise appearance alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff, at fashion’s biggest night of the year.

This comes after Vogue’s editor-in-chief and Chair of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour, “banned” President Donald Trump from the event.

Kamala donned a custom Off-White dress, which was designed by the brand’s creative director IB Kamara.

The 60-year-old showed up in line with this year’s Tailored for You dress code that aligned with the Costume Institute’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit.

This theme draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the MET’s exhibition honours different characteristics of dandy style.

These characteristics are Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Heritage, Beauty, Cool, Cosmopolitanism, and Jock.

Jock is defined in Zora Neale Hurston’s 2009 book Characteristics of Negro Expression as a space for dancing, drinking, and other leisure activities.

What is dandy style? Well, think mid-19th-century elegance along with its attention to detail and strict tailoring.

It focuses on the highest quality of garments while touching on eccentricity to achieve a sophisticated and timeless look – a very exciting creative notion to hit the steps of the Met next Monday.

The MET Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years.

