Justin Bieber shares cryptic new message: ‘I’ve done things that have hurt others’

Justin Bieber has shared a rather cryptic message saying he’s “done things to hurt others” as he and his wife Hailey Bieber continue to stress online that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to their relationship.

Taking to his Instagram story, Justin wrote: “I’m just an average flawed guy, I’ve done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally.”

“Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today. LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESNT CONDEM.”

“LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESNT KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS US TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES.”

In a second post reflecting on life, the Baby singer revealed that he sometimes thinks he’s “gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am.”

He continued: “Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn’t like me or trust me. I thought if I was honest about the selfish things i was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.”

“But the more honest I am about where I really am. The more honest I am about where I really am. The more freedom I actually have.”

This comes after fans have been left in a state of worry over the pair’s relationship due to Justin’s unusual behaviour online recently.

On March 4, he shocked fans as he posted pictures of himself seemingly smoking weed while sitting on a electric bike wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, and brown boots.

The post was set to the song Hits from the Bong by Cypress Hill, which includes lyrics about preparing and smoking marijuana using a bong.

Fans expressed their dismay following Justin’s latest post, which came shortly after videos of him smoking a “joint” and rapping about getting “high.”

One fan commented under the post: “Jesus freed you from that, bro, why are you going back to that?”

Another wrote: “Jb why are you still like this… quit smoking, drugs, and alcohol.. be a good example to your son.. give Jack a good childhood.. be a good father.”

It’s understood that while Justin was in Idaho, his wife Hailey Bieber was left to care for their baby son, Jack Blues, as well as attend the Oscar’s Variety afterparty alone.

Although fans have been concerned for the couple’s marriage due to Justin’s worrying behaviour, the pair then went on to be spotted seeking out the advice of Churchome pastor Judah Smith in Los Angeles.